Roslyn M. (Corso) Soda, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roslyn M. “Roz” Soda, 73, of Boardman, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, October 8, 2020.

Roslyn will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her smile, generosity and the kindness she showed to everyone. She will also be remembered for her strong loyalty to her family and friends and for her love of animals.

She was born March 8, 1947 in Niles, the daughter of Anthony and Madeline (Vinchwater) Corso and was a lifelong area resident.

Roslyn was a 1965 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and then attended Kent State University, majoring in Education.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Roslyn was an elementary school teacher for several years and truly enjoyed teaching the 3rd grade classes.

Roslyn had many passions throughout her life. She loved to socialize with family and friends, hosting many large gatherings, especially on the holidays. Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving, which included watching the parade and dog show on tv, cooking a turkey large enough to feed an army, and enjoying the company of extended family and friends late into the evening. She was an exceptional cook and held true to all the Italian traditions. Roslyn also enjoyed her summers at Lake Milton, watching her children and their friends skiing and tubing. She warmly welcomed everyone and treated her children’s friends like her own.

She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church and a past member of the Angels of Easter Seals.

Roslyn leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her son, James (Nikki) Soda of Florida; her daughter, Pamela (Christopher) Soda Gray of Berea; two grandchildren, Harper and Elliot; her significant other of over 29 years, Joe “Joey” Marinelli of Boardman; a brother, Anthony (Chris) Corso of Howland; a sister, Pamela (Bob Elias) Corso of Canfield; a niece, Erica (Scott) Arty; a nephew, Anthony (fiance Dana Zinz) Corso and a great-niece Arianna, along with many cousins and friends.

Roslyn was preceded in death by her parents and her two beloved dogs, Har-Li and Chopper.

Everyone is welcome to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, with Father Ryan Furlong as officiant.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Roslyn.

Private burial will take place at Niles City Cemetery, Niles.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, you may honor Roslyn’s love of animals by making a contribution in her name to Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or to Angels for Animals, 4750 S Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

