CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose O. (DiGiacomo) Pannunzio, 92, of Canfield, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday morning, May 9, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 6, 1930 in Youngstown, the daughter of Simone and Maria (Yanone) DiGiacomo and was a lifelong area resident.

Rose was a 1950 graduate of East High School and a member of St. Michael Church, Canfield.

Rose was employed as a nurse’s aide with St. Elizabeth Medical Center along with working in the Aircraft Division at General Fireproofing Company.

Rose also was a proud homemaker and the matriarch for her family. She truly enjoyed cooking for them, going on family vacations and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also had a passion for gardening.

Rose leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her beloved husband of over 69 years, William V. Pannunzio whom she married August 29, 1953; three daughters, Noreen Yazvac of North Lima, Renee (Greg) Bodden and Cynthia (Charles) Loomis, both of Canfield; five grandchildren, Jennifer Yazvac, Stephanie (Ryan) Williams, Billy Loomis, Kaleigh (fiancé, Ross Blevins) Loomis and Charlie Loomis and a great-granddaughter Liza Williams, along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Rose will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for being a devoted and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Besides her parents, Rose was preceded in death by a sister, Lillian DiGiacomo and four brothers, Eli, John, Joseph and Anthony DiGiacomo.

There will be a funeral Mass on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 10:00 am at Saint Michael Church, 300 North Broad Street, Canfield. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church on Monday morning to celebrate Rose’s mass.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Rose’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to her care givers Julie and Rosemarie, along with Ohio Living Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to them and to Rose throughout this difficult time.

