Rose Mary (Welsh) Carlini, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Mary (Welsh) Carlini, 80, of Boardman, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 11, 2020 with her loving family by her side from complications of an auto accident.

Rose will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her smile, generosity and caring nature. Her family and friends knew her as “Smiling Rose”.

She was born July 9, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of James and Mary (Pusic) Welsh and was a lifelong area resident.

Rose was a proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family. She was always involved in her family’s lives and made them her top priority. They will miss her fantastic cooking for Sunday dinners and on all the holidays.

Rose married the love of her life Patsy A. Carlini, Jr. on July 29, 1961. He passed away April 8, 2009.

Rose leaves behind her children to hold onto her precious memories, Christine (Frank) Merlino with whom she made her home, Marie (Dr. Fred) Pruitt and Raphe (Danielle) Neapolitan both of Boardman; four grandchildren, Dr. Chris (Val) Pruitt, Lysa (Charlie) Pruitt, Anthony Merlino, and Patsy Carlini-Pruitt; a great-granddaughter, Alexis Pruitt; a sister, Mary Grace Welsh; her beloved dogs, Lucia, Marco and Rosie along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Rose is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Rose’s family would like to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services to honor her wishes.

There were private services held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman.

Special thanks to Dr. George Ellis for his outstanding care throughout her life. Also Dr. Ugokwe, Dr. Tiffany Marchland, Dr. Brian Gruber and the entire staff of the surgical intensive care unit department at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, especially the nurses, who were the absolute best.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rose’s name to the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley, 945 Boardman Canfield Road, Boardman, OH 44512.

