AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie (Donofrio) Pugliese, 102, of Austintown, passed away peacefully Monday evening, January 23, 2023 with her loving family by her side.

Rose will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. She will also be remembered for her smile, sense of humor and generosity.

She was born December 26, 1920 in Youngstown, the daughter of Anthony and Josephine (Finnamore) Donofrio and was a lifelong area resident.

Rose attended The Rayen School and then met the love of her life Joseph Pugliese. They were married on April 27, 1940 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and they spent over 42 wonderful years together until his passing on February 3, 1982.

Together they had two children and Rose then began her career as a proud homemaker. She was a true matriarch and always made her family her top priority. She was the most amazing cook and baker and her family will miss all her excellent Italian dishes. Per Joe’s request and following family tradition Rose made sure to serve scattone at every dinner.

Rose was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and the Ladies Bagnolese Club where she always volunteered to help with their annual sausage party.

Rose leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her children, George Pugliese and Joann (Randy) Brickman, both of Austintown; her two granddaughters, who were the apple of her eye, Kelly (Aaron Holden) Brickman and Amanda (Robert) Bradford; two beloved great-grandsons, Roman and Renzo Bradford and a brother,Rudy Donofrio, along with many nieces, nephews, cousin and friends

Besides her parents and husband, Rose was preceded in death by two brothers, Vito Donofrio and Albert “Creamy” Donofrio and a sister, Edith Constantino.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday morning, January 27, 2023 from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Rose’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

