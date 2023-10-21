YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie Montwori, 98, of Youngstown, passed away on Wednesday morning, October 4, 2023, at her home.

Rose was born July 11, 1925, in Youngstown, the daughter of Andrew and Modestine (Donofrio) Potesta and was a lifelong area resident.

She was extremely proud to have grown up in Smokey Hollow and was a graduate of The Rayen School.

Rose aided the war effort, working as “Rosie the Riveter” on airplane wings.

Rose’s cooking was second to none! She put a banquet spread on the table seven days a week and her table was open to anyone who walked through her door. For over 70 years, all holidays were spent at her home amongst family, food, friends, laughter and love. She also was an amazing baker, which led to her contributing to many, many wedding cookie tables over the years.

Her husband of over 51 years, Anthony Montwori, Sr., whom she married on May 24, 1947; passed away on November 1, 1998.

Rose leaves behind to hold onto her memories her three sons, Dominic of New York, Anthony Jr. (Nancy) and Robert, both of Youngstown; her three beloved granddaughters, Ellen Montwori of Nashville, Gina (Jeff) Shorthouse of Youngstown and Lisa (Dan) Montwori-Rainey of Columbus; two great-grandsons, Jackson and Jett Shorthouse, as well as, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony, Sr.; daughter, Andrea; sister, Mary (Gennaro) Rossi and Eugene (Mary) Potesta, Anthony Potesta and Rudy (Patricia-still living) Potesta.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Rose’s family on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, from 10:30 – 10:55 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, where a memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Rose was buried at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown, alongside her beloved husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

The Montwori family would like to thank all of the caregivers for the last four years that helped Rose immensely, including Gail, Sue, Lynn, Debbie, Kayla and most recently, Touching Hearts Home Health: Becky, Jodi, Stephanie, Samantha, Tami and Denise.

Additionally, sincere thanks go to Rose’s Primary Care Physician, Dr. Maged Awadalla, as well as, Dr. Bruce Willner and nurse Anthony of Southern Care Hospice, for their tender care and guidance.

