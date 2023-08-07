YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. Giampetro, 100, of Youngstown, formerly of Liberty, made her transition to her heavenly home on Saturday evening, August 5, 2023.

She was born on January 19, 1923 in Youngstown, the daughter of Leonard and Mary (Bonamase) Giampetro and was a lifelong area resident.

Rose attended East High School until her mother passed at an early age when she was 15 and then she became a homemaker and caretaker for her family. She was an excellent cook and baker and her family will miss all her wonderful Italian dishes. Rose also was meticulous at keeping her house and yard immaculate.

Rose was employed at Photogenic followed by Altronic Incorporated until her retirement in 1987.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, ARCO Ladies Auxiliary and St. Anthony Senior Citizens group.

Rose was an avid sports fan and always looked forward to rooting on her favorite teams, the Cleveland Indians, Cavaliers and Browns. She enjoyed playing cards with her card club and was an extremely talented seamstress.

Rose married George Giampetro on November 8, 1947 and together they spent over 56 years together until his passing away on December 29, 2003.

Although Rose had no children of her own, she loved and adored her nieces, especially Theresa LaGamba who cared for her through her later years, and Annette Meek, her nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and great-great great nieces and nephews along with many cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Rose was preceded in death by two brothers Carl and Anthony Giampetro and three sisters Theresa Daly, Ann Campana, Angie Donofrio and Pauline Aiello Giampetro.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Rose on Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 9:00 – 9:55 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as celebrant.

Burial will be in Belmont Park Cemetery, Liberty.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

Rose’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Heritage Manor Nursing Facility and Ohio Living Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to Rose and them throughout this difficult time.

The family also requests any material donations may be made in Rose’s name to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Rd. Building E Suite 201, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

