Rose (Finora) Vosch, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose (Finora) Vosch, 98, of Poland, Ohio, passed away peacefully, on Monday afternoon, December 2, 2019.

Rose will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her easy going personality and smile.

She was born September 8, 1921, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Dominic and Mary (Centofanti) Finora and was a lifelong area resident.

Rose graduated from Scienceville High School in 1940.

She began her work career as a Bakery Clerk beginning with Crystal Pastry, followed by 15 years at Fisher Fazio and finally retiring from Valu King in 1982.

Upon her retirement she took on a special role as “Grandma”, babysitting her grandchildren.

In 1994, Rose went back to help with catering at the ITAM Club on Meridian Road until 2008.

Rose was a proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family. She embraced all the Italian holiday traditions. She was an exceptional cook and baker and her family will miss her homemade pies and pastas, especially her cavatelli.

She was a member of St. Luke Church and the neighborhood Meadow Lane Card Club.

Her husband, Milford Vosch, whom she married June 14, 1941, died February 8, 1993.

She leaves behind to hold on to her precious memories, her three daughters, Rosemarie Peck and Carol (Thomas) Leone both of North Lima and Marianne (Kris) Anderson of Poland; eight grandchildren, Richard (Kris) Peck, Debbie Peck, Gregory (Connie) Peck, Donald Leone, Karen Leone, Sheyna (fiancé, Robert Regets) Anderson, O. Scott (fiancée, Christine Gabriel) Anderson and Michael (Sara) Anderson; six great-grandchildren, Chase, Paige, Peyton, Jacob and Lucas Peck and Allison Leone; two great-great-grandchildren, Mason and Madison Peck and two brothers, George Finora and Daniel Finora, both in Florida; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Rose was preceded in death by two sisters, Ann DeMarco and Eleanor Sebastian and her son-in-law, John Peck.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Church, 5235 South Aveue, Boardman, Ohio, with Father Kevin Peters officiating.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home 4221 Market Street, Boardman and on Saturday morning, December 7, 2019, from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Luke Church prior to Mass.

Burial will take place at Holy Rosary, Lowellville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Rose’s name to Assumption Village, C/O Activity Fund, 9800 Market Street, North Lima, Ohio 44452.

On behalf of Rose’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Assumption Village for all the excellent care and compassion shown to them and Rose throughout her time there.

