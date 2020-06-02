Rose A. Ruggieri, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Guerriero Ruggieri, 101, peacefully entered eternal life on Thursday, May 28, 2020 with family members by her side.

Rose was born on April 8, 1919 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Louis and Mary Bernard Guerriero and was a lifelong area resident.

She attended East High School and graduated in June 1938.

She worked at the Mazda Lamp Plant during World War II, she worked at Kress Department Store and McKelvey’s Department Store in downtown Youngstown and she served as a voting poll worker at Lincoln School for many years.

Rose was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica in Youngstown and was a member of St. Monica Guild for 58 years.

She served as secretary and past president of the VFW Post 8841 Women’s Auxiliary and she was a life member of the VFW Post 4237 Women’s Auxiliary in Austintown.

She was fortunate to have survived the global pandemics that occurred during her lifetime.

Rose enjoyed crocheting, she bowled in the women’s league at Camelot Lanes, she looked forward to her women’s card club and she especially loved spending time in her vegetable garden. She loved cooking her favorite Italian foods for her family and friends, especially homemade pizza and fried Italian red peppers. She also carried on special family traditions such as Christmas Eve dinners for the entire family and ravioli dinners before the Lenten season. Rose was a generous and devoted caregiver to anyone in need but most of all she loved being a wife, mother and grandmother and cherished the time she spent with her family.

Rose is survived by her four daughters, Alberta (Gerald) Tritt, Rosemary (Gerald) Markowitz, Sandra (Philip) Chasko and Deborah (Dr. Mark) Hudson; a sister, Rachel Gorgei; a brother-in-law, John (Carol) Ruggieri; a sister-in-law, Susan Guerriero and many nieces and nephews. Rose was blessed to have ten grandchildren, Linda (Paul) Aaron, Laurie (Bruce) Wiley, Kimber Leigh (Dr. Hugh) Shearer, Richard (Amy Chesky) Markowitz, Jason (Kelly Henderson) Markowitz, Adam (Chrissy) Chasko, Alison (Mark) Bosworth, Dr. Kevin (Laura) Hudson, Dr. Ryan Hudson and Jennifer (Ramses) Perez; 14 great-grandchildren, Ashlee (Sean) Brolly, Megan Webb, Alexa, Connor, Aryn and Ryleigh Shearer, William Markowitz, Holly Chesky, Norah Rose, Collin and Jackson Chasko, Ramses E. Perez, Asher Bentley and Magnus Mark Hudson and one great-great-grandchild, Ronan Brolly.

Rose will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace.

Rose’s husband of 60 years, Ottavio (Ocky) Ruggieri, her high school sweetheart whom she married September 20, 1941, passed away February 4, 2002. Rose’s parents, Louis and Mary Guerriero; brothers, Leonard (Nardie) Guerriero, James (Mule) Guerriero and Frank (Wankie) Guerriero; sisters, Julia Cervello, Connie Williams and Josephine Guerriero; sisters-in-law, Mary Ruggieri, Janet Ruggieri and Theresa Guerriero and brother-in-law, Gordon Cervello, also preceded Rose in death.

Rose’s family thanks the entire staff of Antonine Village who were so kind and loving to Rose and who provided such wonderful care during her stay there for the past two-and-a-half years. They would also like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their comfort and support. A special thanks is extended to all her doctors, as well as her personal caregivers, Elaine Marx, Becky Harris, Holly Meade and Baby Emma who cared for her over the years.

Due to the current pandemic, a private family service was held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian burial was concelebrated by Monsignor Michael Cariglio and Father Joseph Ruggieri at our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., followed by private burial at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Rose’s name to Antonine Village, 2675 N. Lipkey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

