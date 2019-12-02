Rosalie Sarah Williams, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosalie Sarah Williams, 79, of Lowellville, passed away surrounded by her loving family, early Saturday morning, November 30, 2019, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

“Mama Rose”, as she was affectionately known, was born July 3, 1940 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Dennis and Sarah (Merrily) Troll.

She was a 1958 graduate of Youngstown South High School and she spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

Rose was a member of the Bible Baptist Temple in Campbell.

She was a longtime, avid Bingo player and loved to go play at St. Nicholas Church on Sundays. She also enjoyed crafts, collecting angels and cooking and baking for her family. Rose’s greatest joy was being with her children, grandchildren and extended family, whom she loved dearly.

Rose was a kindhearted, generous and loving lady. She would do anything for her family and friends and considered no one a stranger. She was deeply loved and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her six children, Leslie (Linda Chuppa) Williams, Jr. of Struthers, Deborah Boone and Brenda Williams, both of Lowellville, Linda (Daniel) Sigley of Howland and Rosalie (John Vigliotti) Crawford and Evert (Michelle) Williams, both of Lowellville. She also leaves behind a sister, Mary Ann Grieco of Youngstown; 12 grandchildren, Leslie Williams III, Vanessa (David) Chiclowe, Matthew Williams, Michael Boone, Gary (Lisa) Boone, Patricia (Todd) Shafer, Allen (Jessica Wolfe) Collet, Danielle (Daniel) Sigley, Joseph (Brea Putnam) Sigley, David Crawford, Luciana Vigliotti and Lucas Williams and 11 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Rosalie was preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis and Tom Troll; three sisters, Cora Gargano, Donna Protain and Jackie Zupko and two grandsons, Christopher and John Sigley.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, December 5, from 3:30 – 6:20 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

There will be a funeral service held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, December 5, following visitation at the funeral home, with the Rev. Matthew Ferguson, officiating.

