Ronald L. “Ron” Quaranta Sr., Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman with Father Philip Rogers officiating for Ronald L. “Ron” Quaranta Sr., 85, of Boardman and Pompano Beach, Florida, who passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, August 7, 2019.

Ron was born May 1, 1934in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Anna (Danessa) Quaranta.

Over the last 25 years Ron enjoyed spending many months at his home in Pompano Beach, Florida but always looked forward to his time back in Youngstown.

He attended South High School and was a United States Army Veteran earning the rank of Private First Class. His military occupation was radio telephone operator and received an Honorable Discharge on August 31, 1961.

The Quaranta family has been in the restaurant business for over 75 years and are one of the families to have a liquor license in their name in the state of Ohio for the longest time. It all started when Joseph Quaranta opened the Hub Gardens on Hillman Street in 1939. Upon Joseph’s passing in 1956, his son Ron took over the business and in 1962 Ron, along with his brothers Lee and Ed opened the Cave Lounge on Market St. In 1968 Ronnie’s Tavern opened on South Ave. and he and his wife JoAnne introduced food to their business where “Mama Q’s Sauce” was originated. In 1973 Ron, opened the original Isle of Capri on Youngstown-Poland Rd. and it remained at that location until 1985. In 1985 it moved to Boardman on Route 224 and he was extremely proud to have his son Ron Jr. join the family business. Then in 1996 the restaurant opened on Market St. under a slightly altered name “Caffé Capri Italian Bar & Grille”. In 2005 a long time dream came true; the Quaranta Family broke ground and for over 2 years Ron Sr. and Ron Jr. did the developing and designing for the current location on Market St. Ron Sr. retired in 2009.

Ron was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, the Ohio Tavern Association, the Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Better Business Bureau and the Restaurant Association.

Ron had many passions throughout his life and will be remembered for so many unique characteristics. Some may remember him for his generosity to so many charities, or for his impeccable style of clothing, or his infectious smile, or having a good glass of scotch and socializing with his many friends at the restaurant. Others may remember his love of old cars and attending car shows or maybe it was how he always drove a meticulous Cadillac. Still some may remember taking trips to Las Vegas and playing at the dice tables with him. He also enjoyed dancing the Jitter Bug and listening to Frank Sinatra music. Ron’s last trip was to Italy where he was able to visit St. Quaranta Church.

His wife the former JoAnne Ciccotelli whom he married October 20, 1962 died June 15, 2002

He leaves behind to hold onto his memories two children Ronald L Jr. (Carolyn) Quaranta and Lynn (Frank) Guerrieri and five grandchildren Ronald III, Marco, Gianna, Gia and Angelo along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, Ron was preceded in death by three brothers Edward, Leander and Gerald Quaranta and two sisters Evelyn and Verna Quaranta.

Family and friends may call on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4:00 – 5:50 p.m. in the gathering space at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, Boardman.

Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street (new location) in Boardman.

Although flowers are beautiful, Ron’s family request that material contributions may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, Ohio 44152 or Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown, Ohio 44505, or the Beatitude House, 1881 Tod Lane Youngstown, Ohio 44504 or St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38205,

On behalf of the Quaranta family they would like to express their heart felt appreciation to the entire staff of Dr. Joseph Zeno, the Hospice House, St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Boardman Campus and Hampton Woods Rehabilitation Center for all the care and compassion shown to them and to Ron throughout this difficult time.

