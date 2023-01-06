BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Joseph Moschella, “Mosch”, 72, of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 with his loving family by his side at the Hospice House.

Ron was born March 2, 1950 in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Harriet Moschella and was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown/Boardman area.

He was a graduate of Ursuline High School in 1968 where he played basketball. He then followed his grade and high school sweetheart, Judy, to Kent State University where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Education in 1972. They we’re married at Kent on March 18, 1972. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past Spring. He later earned his Master’s Degree in Administration from Youngstown State.

Ronald was hired as a marketing education teacher at Howland in 1972 where he taught for six years. He then transferred to Boardman where he is best known for his position as the Girls Basketball Coach. Mosch began his career there as the Head Coach from 1981-2011. In his time there he accumulated nearly 600 wins. After coaching at BHS, he then moved to a position at Columbiana as the Head Girls Basketball Coach where he earned over 130 games to finish his wins at over 700 making him the third winningest Ohio high school basketball coach. This year he was able to head back to Boardman as an assistant for this current season.

Mosch was honored as the North Eastern Ohio coach of the year six times. He also won 26 conference championships, 21 District Championships and two final four state appearances. He was inducted into the Boardman High School Hall of Fame, the Curbstone Coaches Hall of Fame and the Ohio High School basketball Hall of Fame. In addition, Coach Mosch also loved to coach golf and had the pleasure of coaching two of his grandchildren,Jenna Vivo and Brian Terlesky, at Boardman High School traveling with each of them to Ohio High School State tournaments.

Mosch was the ultimate teacher and coach because he was able to make his students and players reach their greatest potential (if you could handle it). He lived life with passion and intensity and has left an imprint on the Boardman Community that has impacted generations of students and players.

Although his achievements and wins are vast, his greatest accomplishments in life were those off the basketball court through the love he shared for his wife, daughters and grandchildren.

Mosch leaves behind his loving wife, Judy; his children, Nadine (Nicholas) Colla and Jolene (Donald) Ross and son-in-law, Brian Terlesky. He loved his family and was especially proud of his ten grandchildren, Jimmy and Jenna Vivo, Lia and Nicholas Colla, Brian, Tyler and Emma Terlsky and Tessa, Gianna and Lena Ross and his family dog, Maggie.

Ron is reunited in Heaven with his beloved daughter, Christine Terlesky who preceded him in death along with a sister, Joanne Gatta.

He looked forward most to Judy’s sauce and Sunday spaghetti dinners when his whole family would get together and stay for the whole day. Ron had a love to share all of the things he enjoyed with others. He was emotional and passionate, wearing his heart on his sleeve. He wore the best cologne, made the best jokes and made his friends into his family. He loved giant cigars, huge Italian dinners, going out to eat, taking trips to Las Vegas, taking his grandchildren golfing to Mill Creek and playing card games in his basement. If you knew Mosch you had a story about him and those stories are unforgettable. His memory will live in the hearts of his family and the many lives he touched.

Friends and family may pay their respects on Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Boardman High School, gymnasium by entering through Door #8.

There will be a time of visitation held on Monday, January 9, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. Msgr. John Zuraw J.C.L., V.G., as celebrant.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations that will be contributed to the Christine Terlesky Scholarship Fund, 549 West Glen Drive, Boardman, OH 44512. This is awarded to a Boardman High School student to help further their education.

