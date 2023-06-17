BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger David Michael, 72, of Boardman, peacefully passed away at his residence on Friday morning, June 9, 2023.

He was born on February 26, 1951 in Washington Court House, Ohio, the son of Bill Lee and Mary Louise (Verderano) Michael and moved to the Youngstown area as a young child.

Roger was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He was a proud United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was stationed overseas and earned the rank of Private First Class (E-3). Roger was awarded the following decorations for his service to our country: the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Marksman M16 Badge. He received and Honorable Discharge on September 5, 1973.

Upon arriving back stateside, Roger had a long career as an over the road truck driver where he enjoyed traveling throughout the United States. He also was employed with General Extrusions until his retirement.

Roger was a member of New Life Church, Poland and was a board member for the condo association.

Roger had many passions throughout his life and his wife would call him “Wimpy” because of his love for cheeseburgers. Roger enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife, loved listening to music and attending Rock & Roll and contemporary Christian Rock concerts. Roger will always be remembered for his kindness, generosity and having a servants heart.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of over seven years, the former Sandra Zlotkin, whom he married July 25, 2015; his children, Frank (Annmarie) Percic of Cleveland and Joseph, Sr. (Shelby Sprouse) Percic of Lisbon; five grandchildren, Frankie (Kaitlyn), Laiken, Kennedi, Joseph, Jr., Sophie; a great-granddaughter, Veda and a brother, Kenneth of Los Angeles along with many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In keeping with Roger’s wishes there will be no services at this time and a caring cremation will take place.

Roger will be laid to rest with military honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

