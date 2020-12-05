Rocco “Rocky” Mediati, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Divine Liturgy of Catholic Burial held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon, 2759 North Lipkey Road in North Jackson, Ohio. with Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa, officiating, for Rocco (Rocky) Mediati, 85, who was carried by angels to his heavenly reward on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Rocco will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends as a loving husband, father, grandfather (Papa), brother, uncle, friend, son and most importantly, a child of God. Rocco had so many beautiful qualities; he was kind, considerate, had an infectious smile, was a legendary storyteller and always gave more than he received. Rocco was a true patriarch and loved to gather all his family and friends for celebrations. Family first was his motto.

He was born September 1, 1935, in Cirella, Reggio Calabria, Italy, the son of Rocco and Rosa (Raco) Mediati and came to the United States on July 21, 1952.

He worked for U.S. Steel as a crane operator for 30 years. After retiring, he went to work at the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon as the church custodian.

Rocco was a very spiritual man; he said many times that it was his honor and privilege to take care of the Lord’s house and to make it pristine for everyone coming to pray. He had a very special devotion to the Blessed Mother and our Lord that filled his soul.

He was also a faithful volunteer at the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon for 40 years.

He made sure he talked with everyone. One of his greatest gifts was to make people feel welcomed and told stories that would make you feel right at home.

Rocco was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon. He was a member of the Rosary Group, past president of the dinner/dance committee, a member of the 25 Club dinners and helped on the committee for St. Rocco’s and St. Joseph’s Feast Days.

He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus, third degree, a member of the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild of the former Sacred Heart Church, member of the Our Lady Mixed Bowlers League and president of St. Rocco Society in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, where he always performed the baby doll dance.

Rocco had many passions throughout his life. He loved to do any activity in the sun. He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, flowers, fishing, Italian music, singing and dancing. He also played Santa for years at the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon. He was a wonderful man who held his love, faith and family dearest to his heart. His legacy will be carried on by his family and all those who knew him.

Rocco married the love of his life, his wife of over 54 years, Giovannina, who preceded him in death. They were married on May 18, 1963, at St. Vitus Church in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Rocco leaves his devoted children, Rocco and Susan Mediati, Raffaele and Amanda Mediati, Marco and Antonella Mediati, Rosa and Joseph Calabria and Daniel Mohn; his grandchildren, Brian, Rachel, Matthew and Nathaniel Trail, Marissa and Matthew Stookey, Gabriella, Marina, Bryce, Marco, Gianna and Dante Mediati, Steven German and Joseph and Maria Mohn; his great-grandchildren, Silas, Sierra and Grayson Trail: a sister, Carmella Romeo; brothers-in-law, Rocco Romeo, Matteo Reino and his sisters-in-law, Donatina Circelli and Maria Colatruglio.

Besides his parents, Rocco was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Judy Mohn; two sisters, Maria Sansotta and Giovanna Vennetti; brothers-in-law, Rocco Sansotta, Peter Polito, Armond Vennetti, Pasquale Circelli, Pietrangelo Colatruglio and sisters-in-law, Maria Pasqualina Reino and Maria Circelli

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, December 12, from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m., followed by Divine Liturgy at 10:00 a.m., all held at the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon, 2759 North Lipkey Road in North Jackson.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the six-foot social distancing rule will be honored and all guests must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors exit the funeral home after paying their respects to the family. Please do not linger.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman (new location).

In lieu of flowers and to honor Rocco’s life, the family requests material donations be made to the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon, 2759 North Lipkey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451.

On behalf of Rocco’s family, they would like to extend heartfelt appreciation and thanks to Dr. Charles Sammarone, Dr. John Chiaro and caregiver, Brittany Berrong, for the loving care. Also, to family members and friends for all the prayers, love and support.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to all Rocco’s family.

Rocky always believed and said “Sempre famiglia = Forever Family!” and “How Sweet it is.”

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rocco “Rocky” Mediati, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.