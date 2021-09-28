Robert Stephen Rider, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Stephen Rider, 68, of Sedalia, Missouri, died on September 24, 2021, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 9, 1953, to the late Osborne and Margret Smith Rider.

On July 10, 2010, he was united in marriage to Theresa Bolan Yoor Rider, at Sacred Heart Church in Sedalia, Missouri.

He received his degree in Mechanical Engineering at Johns Hopkins University and specialized in manufacturing food service equipment.

He retired from Duke Manufacturing where he worked for 15 years in Sedalia Missouri.

He was a member of Saint Vincent DePaul Parish Sacred Heart Chapel.

He loved to relax on the porch, tell jokes and have philosophical arguments.

He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa Rider; three daughters, Dawn Rider (Kurt Hyman), Mary Rider and Corina Rider; stepson, Bruce Mitchell Yoor; brothers, Frank Rider (Joanne), Larry Rider; sisters, Holly Emmerich (Paul), Margaret Susan McLean (Charles), Marian Dubiel; granddaughter, Kino Rider; many brothers and sisters-in-law; numerous cousins and nephews and nieces.

In addition to his parents; he is preceded in death by his oldest brother, Patrick Rider.

There will be a Requiem Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, October 1, 2021. at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Vienna, Ohio with Father John Fongemie F.S.S.P. as officiant.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Robert from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m., prior to mass in the narthex of the church.

Bury will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

