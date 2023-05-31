AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert S. “Bob” Marino, 48, of Austintown, passed away on Thursday evening, May 18, 2023 from an apparent heart attack.

Bob was born on January 4, 1975 in Youngstown, the son of Samuel and Kathy (Santor) Marino and was a lifelong area resident.

He attended Boardman Schools and was a self-employed in construction throughout the valley.

Bob had many passions throughout his life and will be remembered for his sense of humor. He enjoyed socializing with his family and friend along with playing cards and shooting pool. Bob was a sports enthusiast and always looked forward rooting on his favorite team the Cleveland Browns.

Bob leaves behind to hold onto his memories; his mother Kathy Marino of Austintown, a sister Tammy Marino, four nieces, Angela, Gina, Christina and Cayleigh Woods a nephew Caleb Woods and two great nieces Rilynn and Nia along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Besides his father Samuel Marino, Bob was preceded in death by a niece Tiffany Woods, his maternal grandparents Andrew and (Dorothy) Santor and paternal grandparents Samuel (Josephine) Marino.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Robert on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:55 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman, where a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Father John Jerek as celebrant.

