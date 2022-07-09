HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. “Bob” Sweed, 64, of Hubbard, passed away on Saturday evening, July 2, 2022, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Bob will always be remembered for his smile, hard work ethic and the way he touched everyone’s lives that he met.

Bob was born November 8, 1957 in Hubbard, the son LeRoy C. and Diana (Patrick) Sweed and was a lifelong resident of Hubbard.

He was a 1976 graduate of Ursuline High School and then attended Youngstown State University where he earned an Associate of Art Degree in computer science.

Bob began his work career at the age of 16 years old at the El Rio Restaurant and Youngstown Country Club where he worked as a busboy alongside his father who was one of cooks. Bob used the money he earned to buy his first computer and pay his tuition at Ursuline High School.

He then began a 43 year career with St. Elizabeth Hospital (Main Campus) where he worked in surgery as a technician along with being an anesthesia technician for 8 years. Bob was affectionately called “Dr. Sweed” by his work wives and all his special friends that he made bonds with throughout the years.

To sum up his life his co-workers wanted to share this message

“Oh “Doctor” you have been and will always be an unforgettable and respected icon at St. Elizabeth Hospital (Main Campus) to everyone who has had the privilege of your friendship and professional affiliation. Rest in Peace our friend. You will be missed and always remembered.”

We have lost but Heaven has gained a man of many talents. Bob was a gourmet cook, master griller and a computer genius to name a few. He was a very special person to many and made friendships that will last an entire lifetime.

He leaves behind to hold onto his memories his brother, Jerry (Anita) Sweed of Boardman; his nieces, Kimberly Anne (Jason) MacDonald and Kerrie Anne (Bill) McGowan; nephew Kristopher, John Sweed; his special person and great-niece, Sydney Anne MacDonald, along with his best friend and constant companion his beloved dog Gilligan.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:55 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, Parish Center, 225 North Main Street, Hubbard, with a Memorial Mass to follow at 12:00 Noon with Father Michael Swierz as officiant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

Bob’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Ed & Diane Reese, Bob’s caregiver Charity, and the entire staff of the Inn at Walker Mill for all the love and care shown to them and Bob throughout these difficult days.

