YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee Young Jr., 72, of Youngstown, passed away on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 after a short illness.

Robert, also known as “Mad Dog” will always be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor and his ability to make everyone feel welcome and a friend.

He was born April 8, 1951 in Youngstown, the son of Robert and Ethel (Harshberger) Young and was a lifelong area resident.

Robert retired after spending most of his life as an over the road truck driver where has traveled through many states and has covered numerous miles.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and as well as the Trumbull County Tractor Club.

Robert enjoyed spending time at home and tinkering around his yard working on his cars and tractor collection but his passion was riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle. He always enjoyed Bike Night at Yankee Lake and Happywood where he spent time with his nephew Frank.

He leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his beloved wife of over 31 years, the former Annetta Peachock whom he married October 24, 1992; a son, Dakota (Brittany) Iannelli; a daughter, Maggie (Adam) Nichols and two sisters, Debbie (Terry) Stepan and Lorraine (Robert) Knepp along with grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his son, Robert Lee “Bobby” Young III.

Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 from 12:00 – 12:55 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown where a funeral service will take place at 1:00 pm with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael Cariglio as celebrant.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery, Youngstown.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Robert’s family.

