BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Armeni, 83, of Boardman, passed Monday, March 6, 2023 surrounded by his family whom he adored.

He was born March 22, 1939 in Youngstown, the 13th and youngest child of Santo and Christina (Morella) Armeni and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a proud graduate of East High School and attended Youngstown College.

Robert began a lifelong and successful career in sales. Initially, he sold coffee for the Cook Coffee Company. Later, he joined his nephew, Anthony Smaldino, selling insurance for the National Life Insurance Company which became American General, then lastly for Western Southern. His career awarded him many times due to his gift of conversation and caring nature about people. His success was outstanding for sales which rewarded him with many vacations he and his wife were able to enjoy.

He was baptized of Catholic faith and raised his family at St. Dominic’s and Holy Family Church.

He met the love of his life, his “forever”, the former Carol Olesen and they were married on October 8, 1960 sharing over 62 wonderful years together. He worshipped her and his entire life was centered around making her happy. They enjoyed going out to dinner, dancing and traveling around the world together. They raised four children together.

He was very proud of his Italian heritage and maintained the Christmas Eve tradition of the Feast of Seven Fishes along with the annual pizzelle making with his family. He loved attending all of his grandchildren’s sporting events and school functions and was one of their biggest and proudest fans in all they did was their “Papa Bob “. He always told them “Family First”. He will be remembered by his gift of storytelling, his handshake and the twinkle in his eye.

Besides his wife, Carol, he leaves to cherish his memory his children, Kari (Joseph) DePizzo, Rob (Alyssa) Armeni and Laura (Erik) Luca; his grandchildren, Christopher (Kristen) and Patrick DePizzo, Nicholas (Makenzie), Vincent and Vito Armeni, Maria (Andrew) Saylor and Maddie (Jay Mazzone) Luca; great-grandchildren, Ignatius, Augustus and Julius DePizzo and Charlotte Saylor, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends..

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Suzie Fleming; son-in-law, John; grandsons, Jack and Andrew Fleming and his 12 brothers and sisters, Rosie Smaldino, Kitty Colantone, Mary Guerrieri, Virginia DiTomasso, Pauline Salaga, Mildred Faulkner, Theresa Kitt, Samuel, Thomas, Viola, Joseph and Richard Armeni.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, March 13, 2023 from 4:00 – 5:55 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman where a funeral service will take place at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Dave Watkins as celebrant.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to The Magic of Michael Foundation thru its website at wwwmagicofmichael.com or by mail 495 Via Avellino Street, North Lima, OH 44452. The foundation’s purpose is to provide hope to the families who are enduring the “curve balls” of life and was originally founded due to assist those afflicted with Adrenoleukodystrophy. Robert’s grandson, Andrew was afflicted with this disease and this is in honor of him.

