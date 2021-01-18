Robert Earl Keslar, Garrettsville, Ohio

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Earl Keslar, Sr., 81, of Garrettsville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 13, 2021 with his loving family by his side.

Robert was born May 27, 1939 in Acme, Pennsylvania, the son of John Lawrence and Birdie (Lankey) Keslar.

Robert began his career at Lenox Glass Factory in Acme, Pennsylvania until moving to Windham in 1971 and then to Garrettsville in 1978. He then was employed at General Motors Lordstown in the car plant on the assembly line until his retirement.

He was a member of Leavittsburg Church of the Nazarene, Cowboys for Christ and the UAW Local 1112.

Robert had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed being outdoors doing his favorite hobbies of hunting and fishing along with gardening. He was a true family man and loved spending time with his family and socializing with his friends of the Amish community by being a driver for them.

Robert leaves behind to hold onto his memories his wife of over 63 years, the former Norma Jean Nelson; his six children, Robert Keslar, Jr., Donald (Judy) Keslar, Dora (Jim) Wright, Barbara Gibson, Tammy (Matthew) Smidga and Tanya Setree; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harry Keslar and Richard (Marjorie) Keslar along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Sierra Thornton; three brothers, David, John and Jim Keslar; son-in-law, Douglas Gibson and half-sister, Lucy Princler.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 10:30 – 10:55 a.m. at Borowski Memorial Home, 30 Ridge Road, Newton Falls.

There will be a funeral service held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Swiger as officiant.

The family and funeral home will be practicing social distancing (6 Feet Rule) and proper health protocols. As mandated by the Governor, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Robert.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Robert’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Earl Keslar, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.