Robert David Bolan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert David Bolan, 88, of Youngstown, entered eternal life on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

He was born on September 12, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Theodore David and Sarah (Macaluso) Bolan.

He was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Wilson on November 22, 1958 at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Toledo, OH.

Robert was a man of great faith. He strived to emulate St. Joseph by always keeping Christ at the center of his life.

After graduating from Woodrow Wilson High school, he served in the U.S. Navy. He graduated from Toledo University where he met his wife, Ruth. Together they raised 11 children. Robert worked as a pharmacist and generously spent his time to better the community in the following groups, the Youngstown Vocation Support Society, the Slovak Catholic Federation, OLOS Seniors, CY-ME Men’s Club, Café Augustine, Kentucky Mission trips and the restoration of Smokey Hollow.

Besides his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann Bolan; his brother, Theodore Bolan and his granddaughter, Jennifer Ann Floor.

Robert is survived by his 11 children, Annie (David) Mueller, Sarah Floor, Betsy Bolan, Robert (Marsha) Bolan, Theresa (Robert) Rider, Thomas (Ruth) Bolan, Michael Bolan, Salvadore Bolan, Katie Bolan, Maria (Daniel) Piliero and Rosemary (Robert) Wagner; his 26 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; his 3 siblings, Peter (Marge) Bolan, Nicholas Bolan and Annamarie Bolan and brother-in-law, Roy Wilson.

Family and friends may call on Monday, January 4, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

A prayer service which will be held at 12:15 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday, January 4, 2021.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio. officiating.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Robert.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to view this obituary and send condolences to the Bolan family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert David Bolan, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 3, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.