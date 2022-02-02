CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, January 28, 2022, this world lost a husband, father, uncle, cousin, friend and mentor. Robert Gallitto transitioned peacefully to his eternal glory with the love and support of his family.

Bob was born in the Collinwood area of Cleveland and married his high school sweetheart, Joan. After having two children, they relocated to Boardman and later, to Canfield.

Bob retired from Hunt-Wesson Foods (and its successors) as a respected territory manager after 40 years of loyal service. He was responsible for Ohio, western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia which enabled him to know many restauranteurs and distributors and encounter random diners in small towns that he could recommend, if asked. He appreciated his co-workers for being such a successful team.

In his blessed life, he had the privilege to travel extensively, both domestically and abroad, including frequent trips to California and Florida and memorable trips to Italy, Spain, Portugal, Mexico and many islands in the Caribbean. He could fix anything and used his skills as a sometime carpenter, painter, plumber, tiler, or wallpaper hanger, everywhere from Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota to his and his children’s homes, their rentals and even their college housing. Bob loved to golf with his relatives and friends and had the good fortune to play dream courses like Pebble Beach and Torrey Pines and he recently shot his age. Bob loved his family, sports, baking biscotti and making homemade red wine and making sauce, meatballs and braciole for Sunday dinner.

Joan, his wife of almost 64 years will continue his memory. His son, Robert (and spouse, Susan) and daughter, Robyn, will never forget his imprint on their lives and the lessons he taught them. Bob was proud of his three grandchildren, Mark (Kelli), Kelsey (Matt) and Jenna and his five great-grandchildren, Franki, Jackson, Curren, Westley and most recently, little Reagan, all of whom will delight in stories about their Grandpa B.

Bob’s family gives sincere thanks to everyone who took care of him including but not limited to, Dr. Charles E. Wilkins, Dr. Andres Schanzer and the team at UMass Memorial in Worcester, Massachusetts, Dr. Indra P. Limbu, Dr. Jason Delatore, the nurses at 8 West Extension at St. E’s and his caretakers, Alysia, Rosita and nurse Rhonda.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:55 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m., all held at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, with Father Philip Rogers as officiant.

There will be a Celebration of his full life held in June.

The family appreciates the outpouring of love, support and prayers. They suggest that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in Bob’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Boys Town, or to a charity of your choice.

