Rita June (Maffei) Davis, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita June Davis, 75, of Youngstown went to be with Jesus following a short illness on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Rita will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her thoughtfulness, generosity and dry sense of humor. She would always be the first person to give a helping hand to all her family and friends.

She was born June 29, 1944 in Youngstown, the daughter of Eugene and Frances (Campbell) Maffei and was a lifelong area resident.

Rita graduated from Fitch High School.

She was employed for over 25 years at Komar Plumbing and each year looked forward being a part of the HBA Fun Fest.

Rita had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed reading, quilting, working on crafts and decorating for all occasions. She especially loved spending time with her daughter, grandchildren and her beloved dog, Charlie.

She leaves behind to hold onto her memories her daughter, April Smith of Deerfield Beach; two grandsons, Dustin (Abbey) Smith of Salt Lake City, Utah and Caleb Smith of Deerfield Beach, Florida; a sister, Marie (Robert) Brooks of Oklahoma; aunt Beatrice Paris of Youngstown and many cousins.

Besides her parents, Rita was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Maffei.

Per Rita’s wishes there will be no calling hours and a small private memorial celebrating her life will take place at the Fellows Riverside Rose Garden.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Rita’s family.