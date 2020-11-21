Richard M. Beshara, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Richie” M. Beshara, 92, of Canfield passed away on Monday evening, November 16, 2020 at Antonine Village in North Jackson following a period of declining health.

Richie was born in Youngstown on October 8, 1928 to Michael and Saada (Thomas) Beshara.

Throughout his life he always remained a proud alumnus of Ursuline High School Class of 1948 where he had excelled at football. Following his graduation, he joined the United States Army where he would serve our great nation during the Korean War. He earned the rank of Private First Class and received an Honorable Discharge on October 21, 1952.

He married his sweetheart, the former, Margo Tabet in Lebanon on April 30 , 1966 and together they have shared more than 50 years at each other’s sides.

Mr. Beshara was a lifelong member of St. Maron’s Church where he had enjoyed serving as an Usher. He was also a member of the Knights of St. Maron, the Sons of Bejjeh and a longtime member of the Y.M.C.A. downtown.

Richie loved watching sports, playing cards, gardening and winemaking. He was lovingly known as Uncle Richie to many and was happiest when gathering with family and friends.

Richie leaves behind his wife Margo; his beloved daughters, Laurece Chahine and her husband, Joseph, of Canfield and Nawal Cuddy and her husband, Daniel, of Pittsburgh; his sister, Aleda Bukovinsky of Boardman and six grandchildren, Nicole, Christina and Richard Chahine, Stephen, Alyssa and Jonathan Cuddy.

In addition to his parents, he was greeted in Heaven by his son, Richard Anthony Beshara; brothers, Joseph, Harry and Sam Beshara and by his sister, Irene “Rema” Lansing.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m at St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church on Monday, November 23, 2020.

A Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. the church, with Father Tony Massad as celebrant.

The services may be viewed at www.facebook.com/stmaronyoungstown.

Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown where military honors will be observed by the great men of the Ellsworth VFW Post 9571.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored and all guests must wear a mask. With the challenges of the pandemic the Beshara family understands if you are unable to attend.

The family will announce a memorial mass and celebration of Richard’s life at a future date when we are able to once again gather.

Richie’s family wishes to thank the Antonine Sisters, especially Sister Samia, Sister Dolly, Sister Kay and the amazingly kind and caring staff of the Antonine Village who took such wonderful care of Richard over the last few months. The family also thanks Hospice of the Valley for their care and support of Richard.

In lieu of flowers, Richie’s family respectfully suggests that memorial tributes in his honor be made to St. Maron Church, 1555 S Meridian Road, Youngstown OH 44511, The Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon, 2759 N Lipkey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451 or to the Antonine Sisters, 2675 N Lipkey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451.

