BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard H. “Rich” Berg, a beloved father, husband, and grandfather was taken away far too soon on August 18, 2022.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio in 1946 to Mildred and Harris Berg and graduated from South High in 1964.

Rich eloped in January of 1966 to Judy Dugan, the love of his life.

He attained his bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Youngstown State University.

He became a lineman for Ohio Edison and retired as a troubleshooter after 40 years of service.

In 1993, he purchased his beloved farm, Pancake and spent countless days transforming it into a Certified Family Farm. In 1999, he was awarded Columbiana County’s Outstanding Woodland Owner Award at the Soil and Water Conservation District’s (SWCD) annual meeting. He turned an inaccessible jungle of brush into a now young, vibrant wood lot. Not slowing down, in 2001 he created a conservation easement on a hillside adjacent to the North Fork of Middle Beaver Creek. Working with Judy and his family, they improved access roads, often hand-off loading tons of gravel to improve drainage and minimize sediment runoff. In 2016, Rich was awarded the Ohio SWCD’s Cooperator of the Year Award. He was also instrumental to the success of his son’s maple business. His family will continue to work on his “highways” throughout Pancake Tree Farm.

Above all, Rich loved and prioritized his family. Rich leaves behind his beloved wife, Judy. They were inseparable to the end, and were a daily example to their friends and family of love and devotion.

He leaves behind his son, Richard C. and daughter, Amy (Tim) Evans; three granddaughters, Megan, Emily and Abbey Evans; sister, Sandra (James) Robinson, in Fallbrook, California and many dear friends and family.

He will be missed for his kindness, unfailing honesty and forever smile.

He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, in-laws and brother Bill Varner.

Per Rich’s request, there will be no public services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff at Rossi & Santucci Funeral, 4221 Market Street, in Youngstown.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to the Rich’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard H. “Rich” Berg, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 21, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.