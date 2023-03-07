CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Richard “Dick” Marinelli, 77, of Canfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his home surrounded by his devoted wife Beverly, family, and loved ones.

Dick was born on February 27, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Francis and Lena (Barber) Marinelli.

Dick graduated from Liberty High School in 1964 and continued his education at John Carroll University in University Heights. He later graduated from dental school from The Ohio State University in 1971.

Upon completion of his internship at the Youngstown Hospital Association from 1971-1972, Dick began his dental practice in Austintown and retired from his practice in Canfield after 32 years of dentistry.

Dick married his loving wife, Beverly Galip, on March 17, 1979, at St. Maron Church in Youngstown. He and his wife, Beverly, cherished the time they shared together, as well as with their families. Together they lived in Canfield, in addition to 20 years in Naples, Florida.

He is survived by his son, Rick Marinelli and grandchildren, Bailey and Anthony (AJ) Marinelli of Mineral Ridge. He left behind his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Attorney Ronald Galip, Loretta Morgione, George Galip and John (Claudia) Lewis, as well as many nieces and nephews who meant so much to him.

Along with his parents, Francis and Lena Marinelli, Dick is preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Marinelli; his brother-in-law, Vincent Morgione and sisters-in-law, Eileen Galip and Shirley Sunderlin.

Dick’s passion was the Ohio State Buckeyes, dentistry and the sport of golf. He loved being outdoors, taking walks, tinkering around the house, trying out the latest tech products and teeing off on the golf course. He enjoyed watching sports and was a longtime season ticket holder for The Ohio State football team.

He and his wife created the Dr. Richard and Beverly Marinelli Endowed Scholarship Fund to benefit students in the College of Dentistry from the Greater Youngstown area at The Ohio State University.

He was a member of the Corydon Palmer Dental Association and the PSI Chapter of PSI Omega Fraternity. He was a former parishioner of St. Rose Church in Girard and a current parishioner of St. Maron Maronite Church. In addition, he was a member of the Knights of St. Maron and a volunteer for the Soup Kitchen Ministry for St. Vincent de Paul. Dick was a member of the Fonderlac Country Club, Tippecanoe Country Club, and The Strand in Naples.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

There will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Maron Maronite Church, Youngstown with Father Tony Massad as celebrant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44511; or The Ohio State University Foundation, PO Box 710811, Columbus, OH 43271-081, Attn. Dr. Richard and Beverly Marinelli Endowed Scholarship Fund- 644496.

The Marinelli family offers sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. James Demidovich and his staff of Sanctuary Hospice, along with the private caregivers at their home. Their constant care, support, and dedication offered comfort and peace to Dick and his family.

