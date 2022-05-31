NORTH LIMA, Ohio – On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 God called his name and the angels came to greet Richard D. “Rich” Inhouse, 80, of North Lima, who peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family at Hospice House.

He was born July 11, 1941 in Youngstown, the son of the late Albert and Marietta (LaGuardia) Inhouse and was raised in the Brier Hill neighborhood of the city.

He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church where he was an altar server.

Richard was a 1959 graduate of Chaney High School and earned his Bachelor of Engineering Degree from Youngstown State University.

Richard proudly served his country in the United States Army and earned the rank of Private Second Class. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and the Marksman Badge before receiving an Honorable Discharge.

Rich began his career as an electrical engineer for Packard Electric. He then moved to El Paso, Texas where he was employed for over 14 years with Packard Electric translating manuals from English to Spanish and helping with operations. In 1992 Rich returned to Youngstown and finished his career at General Motors Lordstown retiring in 2005.

He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church where he was an active and proud member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Msgr. John Lettau Assembly # 2596 and volunteered for the St. Vincent DePaul Soup Kitchen.

Rich will always be remembered for his love of animals, generosity and sense of humor. He never met a stranger and loved to make people laugh. Rich was a true family man and known as “Papa” to his grandsons. He always looking forward to attending his grandson’s activities and they will cherish all the memories from family vacations and spending the summers at Lake Erie. He also enjoyed bowling and participated in bowling leagues.

He leaves behind to hold onto his memories, the love of his life, his wife of over 58 years, the former Julie Lewis whom he married October 5, 1963 at Immaculate Conception Church, a son Rick Inhouse of Boardman, a daughter Robin (Jerry) Waliszewski of Boardman, two grandsons Troy Waliszewski and Anthony Inhouse, a sister Doris (Russell) Layfield of Austintown, a brother-in-law James “Jimmy” Lewis, his Goddaughter and niece Christina Wray and his fur baby Mia along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law Gloria (Joe) Hlinka and fur babies Mandy, Misty and Buddy.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 12:00 – 12:55 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 1155 Turin St., Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made in Richard’s name to one of his favorite charities either Angels for Animal, 4750 South Range Rd., Canfield, Ohio 44406 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis Tennessee, 38105.

