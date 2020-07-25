Reynold P. “Renny” Notareschi, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reynold P. “Renny” Notareschi, 94, of Poland, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, July 19, 2020, with his loving family by his side.

Renny will be remembered and loved by those that knew him as a wonderful and generous husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He infused everyone’s life with his exceptional sense of humor and adventure whether it was escaping into a western for a few hours or taking dirt bike out for a spin.

He was born November 24, 1925 in Youngstown, the son of Pasquale and Mary (Sack) Notareschi and was a lifelong area resident.

Renny proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard, Merchant Marine on the U.S.S. Brazil and earned the rank of Stewards Mate, Second Class. He was awarded the Merchant Marine Emblem and Presidential Testimonial Letter before being Honorably Discharged on October 9, 1944.

Renny had a hard work ethic and drove semi-trucks, hauling freight locally for over 44 years. He was employed with various contractors working through the Teamsters Union Local 377.

He had a strong faith in God and was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church in Struthers since 1949.

Renny had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling in the United States and abroad, attending old car shows, gardening, golfing, watching Westerns on TV and was an avid sports fan, especially rooting on his favorite teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. His other enjoyments always came from spending time with his family, either from a simple Sunday dinner around the table or on holidays to dirt biking and hunting with his sons and grandsons or attending his grandchildren’s events. Renny was always so proud of his family and their accomplishments.

His wife, the former Phyllis T. “Minnie” Murphy, whom he married August 29, 1946 at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, passed away on April 24, 2016.

Renny leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories, his beloved children, Patrick (Barbara) Notareschi, Rosemary Hungerford and Ellen (Gary) Hungerford all of Las Vegas, Nevada, Rey (Christine) Notareschi of Poland, Carolyn (Tim) Ruck of Chesapeake, Virginia and Phyllis (Nick) Jeswald of Poland. He will also be lovingly remembered by his 14 treasured grandchildren, Patrice Almasy, Jennifer (Scott) Porter, Christine (Roger) Self, Daniel (Lisa) Hungerford, Nick (Lacey) Hungerford, Ronald (Arik Ukiyo) Hungerford, Michelle (Jonathan) Pirtle, Genna (fiance Kevin Koval) Notareschi, Vincent (Quynn) Notareschi, Sarah (Edward) Saleh, Kate Ruck, Patrick (Magdalena) Ruck, Rachel Jeswald and Rocco “Rocky” Jeswald and his 14 cherished great-grandchildren, Santino, Rocco, Gia, Sage, Presley, Samuel, Nicole, Ben, Tommy, Emily, Mason, Samantha and twins, Henry and Teddy, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, Renny was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Roy Hungerford; his two brothers, Raymond and Richard Notareschi and four sisters, Elvera Martin, Elsie Lindblad, Ellen Notareschi and Erene Vinkler.

Reynold’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.

There was a private Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Renny’s family would like to give thanks and appreciation to his caregivers, Donald Bills, Paula West, Diane Szakacs, the very generous staff of the Shepherd of The Valley, Poland and All Caring Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial tributes take the form of contributions in Renny’s name to Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

