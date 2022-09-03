YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond J. Sabatino passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Ray was born on August 7, 1946, in Youngstown, the son of Frank and Josephine (Calamaro) Sabatino and was a lifelong area resident.

Ray graduated from Akron Barber College and was a local barber for several years. He also had a Bachelor’s Degree from Youngstown State University.

Ray proudly served his country as an MP in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.

Upon being discharged from the U.S. Army, Ray worked in the steel industry as a broker for many years.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed wood working.

Ray is survived by his wife, Alexis (Ross) Sabatino; a sister, JoAnn (Edward) Hallsky and his faithful furry companion, Maisie. He also leaves a sister-in-law, Sandra Ross; a brother-in-law, Peter P. (Carol) Ross; nieces, Sarah Hallsky Lee and her child, Rosalyn and Gina (Paul) Smaldone and their children, Sophia, Lucia and Anthony and nephews, Kevin (Amy) Hallsky and their children, Nora and Emery and Peter A. Ross.

Besides his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Sabatino.

Per Ray’s wishes, there was a private memorial Mass along with Military Honors held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at St. Patrick Church, Hubbard with Father Michael Swierz as celebrant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Ray’s name to a favorite charity of the donor’s choice.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the medical staff at Select Specialty Hospital for their compassionate care and kindness given to Ray during his illness.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Ray’s family.

