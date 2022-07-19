POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond J. Colonna, 74, of Poland, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, July 17, 2022.

He was born August 11, 1947, in Youngstown, the son of Michael and Sylvia (Greco) Colonna and was a lifelong area resident.

Raymond was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and a member of St. Dominic Church.

He was employed for many years in retail sales throughout the Valley working at various department stores

Raymond had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed antique cars and attending car shows along with socializing with family and friends.

Raymond leaves behind to hold onto to his memories, a brother, Michael (Jeanne) Colonna of New Jersey; his niece, Kim (Craig) Elander of New Jersey; a nephew, Dr. Todd (Kathi) Colonna of Maryland; a great-nephew, Matthew Elander; three great-nieces, Katie Elander and Madison and Michaela Colonna and his cousins, Joseph (Janie) Marinelli of Boardman, whom he was very close with, along with many other cousins and friends.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Karen Colonna.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Raymond on Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 9:30 – 9:55 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 77 E Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christina Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will take place privately at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

On behalf of Raymond’s family they would like to express their sincere gratitude to all the caregivers especially Ariana Caraballo, Maribeth and Leslie and the entire staff of Ivy Woods Manor, for all the care and compassion shown to Raymond throughout the years and during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Raymond’s name to St. Dominic Church, 77 E Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44507.

