NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, Ray Alan Chambers, 83, left this world to be with his Lord.

Ray was born February 5, 1940, in Middlefield, Ohio, the son of Roy Alfred and Ena Gladys (Rideout) Chambers.

After moving to the Mahoning Valley area for his dad’s work, Ray attended Columbiana School and graduated in 1958.

Upon graduation, Ray joined the United States Air Force to proudly serve his country. He was a radar operator in California and Alaska and while in California, he met Miriam A. Grbac. They dated for a while and upon receiving an Honorable Discharge from the Air Force, they got married in June of 1963 in Tiburon, California. After starting a family, they moved to Oregon and continued to raise their children.

Ray always enjoyed woodworking and raising Black Angus cattle.

He and his family returned to Ohio and Ray got a job working in the computer division of Trumbull County.

Upon his retirement, Ray and Miriam toured the United States, visiting numerous states and then finally settled down again in Oregon until his passing.

Ray leaves behind to hold onto his memories, his wife of over 60 years, the former Miriam A. Grbac; a son, Alan B. (Holly) Chambers of Niles; a daughter, Ann Mary (Tom) Meisinger of Colorado (Ann Mary goes by Danni); his grandchildren, Matthew A. Chambers, Megan and Becca Meisinger; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Daniel and Emmalynn Chambers; two brothers, Gary L. (Lavern) Chambers of England and Dale (Nancy) Chambers of Boardman; a sister, Norma Jane Zorn of Columbus, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ray’s wishes were to have no services and a caring cremation take place.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

