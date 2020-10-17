Ramona Consiglia (DiCenzo) D’Eramo, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ramona Consiglia (DiCenzo) D’Eramo, 92, of Canfield, passed away Thursday evening, October 15, 2020 from COVID-19.

Ramona was born July 15, 1928 in Youngstown, the daughter of Cesare and Viola (DeGennaro) DiCenzo.

She was a 1946 graduate of Girard High School and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Ramona married her childhood sweetheart and the love of her life, Joseph W. D’Eramo on November 13, 1948 at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Briar Hill.

In addition to being a proud homemaker, Ramona was an insurance adjustment agent and later became the office manager at Buckeye Union and Continental Insurance.

Ramona was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica.

Ramona enjoyed ballroom dancing, china painting and traveling to Florida to spend the winters with her beloved grandchildren, family and friends. She also enjoyed shopping with her daughters and was an excellent baker. Her family will especially miss her amazing pizzelles and kolochi which always were made to perfection. Ramona will be remembered for her caring personality and her acts of kindness. She was a wonderful mother and beloved grandmother and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Ramona leaves behind her beloved husband of 72 years, Joseph W. D’Eramo; three children, Dennis (Jo) D’Eramo, Renee (Joseph) DeAngelo and Michelle D’Eramo; her five grandchildren, Joseph Ulozas, Deanna Magee, David (Allison) D’Eramo and Michael and Anthony DeAngelo; four great-grandchildren, Matthew and Gianna Magee and Christina K. and Vincent D’Eramo.

Besides her parents, Ramona was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Denise (Robert) Ulozas; brother, Peter DiCenzo; sister, Patricia “Bunny” Deitsch.

Everyone is invited to the Mass of Christian Burial held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown with the Very Reverend Monsignor Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Ramona.

Private entombment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

Ramona’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the entire staff at the Assumption Village, especially those working in the COVID Unit that showed so much care and support throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made in Ramona’s name to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals because of her love for animals or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to view this obituary, sign the guest book and send condolences to the Ramona’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ramona Consiglia (DiCenzo) D’Eramo, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: