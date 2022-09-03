YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph A. Cascarelli, 82, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday, August 29, 2022.

He was born November 12, 1939, in Youngstown, the son of Carmen and Josephine (Franco) Cascarelli.

Ralph was proud to have grown up on the Eastside of Youngstown and graduated from East High School. He always looked forward to attending all the East High School reunions and socializing with everyone.

Ralph proudly enlisted in the United States Army serving during peacetime and earned the rank of SP4. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and was Honorably Discharge on May 20, 1960.

Upon returning from the service, Ralph was employed for over 30 years at General Motors Lordstown, retiring in 1994. He also graduated from Pittsburgh Barber College and while working at Lordstown, enjoyed being a barber for over 20 years.

He was a member of the UAW Local 1112, Holy Family Church and Knights of Columbus 4th Degree at St. Dominic Church. Ralph was strong in his catholic faith and made the Cursillo in 1988 on team #43.

Ralph had many passions throughout this life and will be remembered for his generosity. He enjoyed making wine, gardening, spending time with his family and was an excellent cook.

Ralph leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories, his beloved wife of over 59 years, the former Carol McGuire, whom he married November 3, 1962 at Immaculate Conception Church; his children, Josie (David) Polis of Poland, Ralph “Sonny” (Linda) Cascarelli of Poland, Annette (John) Hoppa of Austintown and Surena (Jack) Moss of Boardman; his seven grandchildren whom he adored, Dominic Cascarelli, Tina (Matt) Azam, Rick Miller, Jr., Chelsae Miller, Troy Polis, Reid Polis and Deanna Hoppa; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Maytas, Carmella (Mike) Shura and Theresa Hankey, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his brothers, Nick, Anthony, Frank, Alfonso and Peter Cascarelli and his sister, Angeline Cohn.

Per Ralph’s wishes, private services and burial were held on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the entire staff of the Hospice House for all their compassionate care and kindness given to Ralph thought this difficult time.

