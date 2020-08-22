Phyllis Marie (Daley) Armeni, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Marie Armeni, 101, of North Lima, peacefully passed away Saturday afternoon, August 15, 2020.

She was born June 9, 1919 in Youngstown, the daughter of Nicholas D. Daley and Rose Modarelli Daley and was a lifelong area resident.

Phyllis was a 1939 graduate from South High School.

Phyllis began her career in 1937 working at Leibman, Bonnell and Woods Insurance Company until 1939 and then was employed from 1939 until 1948 at G.M. McKelvey’s department store in the billing office starting during high school, later transferring to the junior department where she did some modeling.

After getting married, Phyllis stayed at home to raise her two boys in their younger years. She did return to the workplace from 1964-1981, where she was a cashier in the Poland schools, until she retired in 1980.

Phyllis was also a volunteer in the gift shop at St. Elizabeth Hospital for six years.

Phyllis was very devout in her faith and a member of Holy Family Church, the Holy Family Senior Citizens Club, Holy Family Altar Guild and an AARP member.

She and her husband, Fred, did extensive traveling with the AARP senior group from St. Nicholas in Struthers and several enjoyable cruises with her sisters and their husbands. They also enjoyed their annual winter three month stay in Florida.

Anyone who knew Phyllis admired her feistiness and determination. She was loved and respected by all. She loved and doted on her entire family and was a mother in every sense of the word, always ready to give advice and comfort.

Phyllis married Fred R. Armeni on April 27, 1946 at St. Dominic Church, Youngstown and he passed away August 30, 2001.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories, her two sons, Fred “Chip” (Lois) Armeni of Florence, Arizona and John N. (Judy) Armeni of North Lima; seven grandchildren, Tammie Armeni, Lisa Armeni, Christy (Tim) Russo, John (Sharon) Armeni II, Jennifer (Donald) VanMeter, Colleen (Neil) McMeekin, Tara (Drew) Barnes; 12 great-grandchildren, Dominic Hord, Ashley Armeni, Kelsey Armeni, John Armeni III, Devon Russo, Samuel Russo, Ryan Russo, Lexie Russo, Carter Wolf, Carson Wolf, Grant Barnes and Cole Barnes; two great-great grandchildren, Landon and Cain along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Dominic Daley, Lucille Gemma, Constance Ezzo and Fred “Fritz” Daley.

There were private funeral services held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman with Father Kevin Peters as officiant.

Burial took place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to view this obituary, sign the guest book and send condolences to Phyllis’s family.

A last quote from Phyllis’ wishes: “I love each and every one of you. I lived for every one of you.”

