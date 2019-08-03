Phyllis Marie (Canacci) Cuprik, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Marie Cuprik, 73, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, July 31, 2019 at 4:45 p.m. on surrounded by her loving family.

Phyllis was born on March 21, 1946.

She was a 1964 graduate of East High School.

On August 19, 1967, she married the love of her life, Edward Cuprik. They were happily married for 52 years.

She worked as a secretary for the Youngstown City School System for 25 years.

She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Some of her favorite things were spending time with her family, (especially her cousin and best friend, Patty) holidays, cookouts, going to the casino and Sunday dinners.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her father, Albert Canacci and her mother, Josephine (Nespeca) Canacci

She will be greatly missed by her beloved husband, Edward Cuprik; her two sons, Edward Cuprik, Jr. (Lori) and Mark (Charon) Cuprik; her grandchildren, Alyssa Cuprik, Mark Cuprik II, Samantha Cuprik and Madelyn Cuprik; her brother, Richard (Anne) Canacci; her dog, Maxi Cuprik; her cousin, Patty Testa and many other cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial celebration, officiated by her son, Pastor Mark Cuprik, will be held in honor of the life of Phyllis Cuprik on Monday, August 4, 2019 at Victory Christian Center’s Boardman Campus, located at 8590 Hitchcock Road in Boardman.

Calling hours will take place from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, with a memorial service to follow at 12:00 Noon.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

On behalf of Phyllis, the Cuprik family would like to extend a special thank you to Greenbriar Center and the amazing staff for their loving care. We would also like to thank Hospice and her loving niece, Rebecca Manion for their amazing staff for her incredible end of life care.

