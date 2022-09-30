YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The sun set for Phyllis Ann Miller, 78 of Youngstown, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Sunrise for Phyllis was on December 9, 1943 in Marion, Ohio, where she was the daughter of Oscar and Ann Cushing.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Phyllis liked fishing, playing BINGO, planting flowers and watching movies, especially horror movies. She had a great sense of humor and she was an avid animal lover. Most of all, Phyllis loved her family and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Phyllis will be deeply missed by her son, Mark Bilger of Youngstown; a granddaughter, Amber Lynn Hale; grandson, Joshua B. Goff; two great-grandsons; a brother, Rodger Cushing of Prescott, Arizona and a host of relatives and friends.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Annamarie Hale.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Phyllis on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Home going dinner to proceed services at Living Testimony Ministries, 124 Keystone Avenue, Campbell, OH 44405.

