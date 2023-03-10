POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis A. Leone, 70 of Poland, passed away with her loving husband, Tony, by her side, early Monday morning, March 6, 2023 after a courageous battle with kidney disease.

She was born August 12, 1952 in Youngstown, the daughter of Thomas B. and Julia (Farinelli) Cardarelli and was a lifelong area resident. Phyllis was proud to have grown up on the east side of Youngstown and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1970.

Phyllis began a long career in the medical field working for various hospitals as a financial counselor. She also was employed for the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities as a substitute workshop specialist and a Title Clerk for City Title in Youngstown and Boardman until her retirement.

She was a member of Holy Family Church.

She enjoyed listening to Motown and R&B music. Phyllis also was an amazing cook, an old movie aficionado especially of the 1940’s era and love spending time with her husband, Tony, always looking forward to their trips to Marco Island, Florida.

Phyllis leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her beloved husband of over 41 years, Anthony P. “Tony” Leone whom she married at Immaculate Conception church on November 28, 1981; a brother, Thomas P. (Christine Reagan) Cardarelli; two sisters, Carol (Jim) McGuinness and Christina (Christopher) Merdich; two brothers-in-law, Frank (Marlene) Leone and Dennis (Debe) Leone; sisters-in-law, Carol (George) Wainio and Karin Leone, along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Anthony (Mary) Leone and a brother-in-law, Donald Leone.

Friends and family may pay their respects on Sunday, March 12, 2023 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

There will be a Memorial Mass held on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road (Rte. 224), Poland. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church to celebrate Phyllis’s Mass.

Phyllis’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Chris Economus, Dr. Marco Corallo, all the Doctors at the Kidney Group and the entire staff of Fresenius Dialysis Center in North Lima for all the care and compassion shown to Phyllis throughout this difficult time.

Arrangements handled by Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home. Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Phyllis’s family.

