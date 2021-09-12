Phillip J. “Phill” Datko, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNSGTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phillip J. Datko, 72, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at home on Friday afternoon, September 3, 2021.

Phillip was born May 13, 1949 in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Marie (Zucharelli) Datko and grew up in Youngstown graduating from Ursuline High School.

Phillip proudly served his country in The United States Air Force earning the rank of Sergeant and was awarded the following decorations for his service to our country; the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Phillip was awarded an Honorable Discharge on October 22, 1971.

He then worked as a security guard in Las Vegas for the Aladdin Casino before returning to Youngstown where he made his career as machinist.

He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows – St. Cyril and Methodius Church as well as New Middletown Farmers & Sportsman Club and Mohawk Valley Bass Club.

Phill had many passions throughout this life. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and in competition. He enjoyed his retirement with trips to Casinos with his wife and playing the Lottery. Phill also loved vacationing on the beach and adored spending time with his family. He was especially devoted to his grandchildren whom were the apple of his eye.

Phillip leaves behind to hold onto his memories his wife, the former Kathleen Kleshock, whom he married March 6, 2003; his children, Julie (Matt Rauch) Datko of Columbus, John (Pamela) Datko of Boardman, Kristen (Paul) Rauschenberg of Austintown, Kimberly (Mike) Leipheimer of Tennessee and William Senich of Youngstown; his beloved grandchildren, Destiny, Ethan, Lincoln, Katy and Matthew; a sister, Rose (Jeff) Seley of Texas and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Phillip was preceded in death by a grandson, Marcus Leipheimer.

Per Phillip’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services held at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.