Phillip J. “Phil” Detec, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phillip J. “Phil” Detec, Jr., 73, of Boardman, passed away suddenly Saturday afternoon, January 2, 2021.

Phillip was born April 18, 1947 in Youngstown, the son of Phillip J. Sr. and Mary (Abraham) Detec.

He was a 1965 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended Youngstown State University where he majored in business administration. He was a proud lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Phillip married the love of his life, the former Ann Saba on May 17, 1969 at Saint Maron Catholic Church. Together, they cherished 51 years of marriage.

Phillip proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. As a Sergeant he worked as an airplane mechanic and earned the following decorations for his service to his country; the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the Air Force Medal and was honorably discharge for his service in 1970.

After coming home, he returned to his job with General Electric until later pursuing a career in the food industry. Phil ended his career in 1987 as a general warehouse manager from Peter J. Schmidt.

Phillip was a member of the Mahoning Sportsman Club, Saint Maron Maronite Catholic Church, as well as a long time standing member of the St. Tobias Society.

Phillip was a true outdoorsman. To say that Phil enjoyed the outdoors is an understatement. He loved to hunt, fly fish and trap shoot with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed golfing and bowling. He prided himself on bowling multiple 300 games. What brought Phil the most joy was cooking for others. He was known for kindness, generosity and sense of humor. He was always good for a laugh and great stories.

Phillip leaves behind his wife, Ann, of 51 years; children, Mary Jo (Brad) Rimmel of Pittsburgh, Theresa (Bill) D’Angelo of New Springfield and Phillip J. III (Samantha) Detec of Poland; eight grandchildren, Brittany (Jake) Garfield, Addison and Alan Rimmel, Brayden and Alaynna D’Angelo, P.J., Mia and Charlie Detec; a brother Attorney David (Beth) Detec of Liberty; sisters Mary Ann (Keith) Lemke of Austintown and Susan Garcia of Youngstown and his beloved dog, Queenie along with many nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Besides his parents, Phillip was preceded in death by his brother, Victor Detec and his beloved dog, Zeek.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday morning, January 8, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 S. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

There will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with Father Tony Massad as officiant. The funeral will also be live-streamed on St. Maron’s Facebook page for those who are unable to attend the services in person. .

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing (6 Feet Rule) and proper health protocols. As mandated by the Governor, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Phil.

