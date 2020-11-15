Peter M. Dohar, Jr., Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter M. “Pete” Dohar, Jr., 81 of Poland, passed away Thursday evening, November 12, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.

Pete will always be loved and remembered as a strong-willed and hard-working husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was a kind and generous man, who always had a joke to tell and could easily make friends anywhere he went.

Pete was born December 29, 1938 in Youngstown, the son of Peter M. Sr. and Adele (Zackaria) Dohar and has been a lifelong resident of the area.

Pete was a graduate of South High School, after which he heard the call of his country and enlisted in the United States Army. Pete proudly served with the 348th Engine Company with his main duty assignment as mechanic and earned the rank of Private First Class. Pete received an Honorable Discharge on August 12, 1962.

Pete began his working career with the Youngstown & Northern Railroad as a brakeman for over 12 years until the mills shut down. Pete then followed his passion and opened his own shop called Dohar Auto Care, which served his loyal clients for many years. When the opportunity presented, Pete took on a position with the City of Youngstown Water Department where he worked as a mechanic for over 15 years, retiring in 2004. Upon retirement, Pete still wanted to stay active, so he worked at Burlington Coat Factory as a general handyman / jack-of-all trades helping to ensure things were always running smoothly.

Pete was a lifelong member of St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church, its St. Tobias Society and also volunteered for many of its yearly functions.

Pete had many passions throughout his life. He took great pleasure in traveling with his beloved wife Judy, bowling, calling Bingo and visiting the casino to play a game of chance. He loved building and working with his hands and could make or fix just about anything. Pete also enjoyed trains and was an avid Chicago Bears Fan, but he especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His wife of over 53 years the former, Judith M. “Judy” Kahl, whom he married on September 12, 1964 at St. Maron Maronite Church passed away February 20, 2018.

Pete leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories, his children, Peter M. (Bobbie Jo) Dohar III of Boardman, Jeanne M. Dohar of Girard, Ronald Dohar of Youngstown and Andrea (Ian) Dohar-Corbett of Brooklyn, New York; his grandchildren, Sherry (Kevin) Rosan, Makayla Dohar, Jacob Dohar, Joseph Marshall, Andrew Marshall, Jordan Smith, Malcolm Corbett and Desmond Corbett, along with two great-grandchildren, Jaydin Marshall and Wesley Rosan. Pete also leaves behind two brothers Thomas Dohar of Youngstown and Michael (Georgia) Dohar of Youngstown; two sisters, Marie Dohar Abbas and Helene Dohar D’Apolito both of Youngstown, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, Pete was preceded in death by an infant brother, Peter M. Dohar, a brother, John Dohar and a sister, Catherine Dohar Abraham.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 S Meridian Road, Youngstown.

There will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Maron Maronite Church, with Father Tony Massad as celebrant.

Entombment will take place at the Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown with military honors provided by the great men of the Ellsworth VFW Post 9571.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors exit the church after paying their respects to the family. Please do not linger unless you plan to celebrate Pete’s mass. The Dohar family understands if you feel uncomfortable or if you are unable to attend. Please keep them and Pete in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

On behalf of Pete’s family, they would like to express their sincere appreciation to all the doctors, nurses and medical staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital in the COVID wing for all the care and compassion shown to them throughout this difficult time.

Pete’s family respectfully requests that memorial tributes take the form of contributions to St. Maron Church, c/o the Education Foundation, 1555 S Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

