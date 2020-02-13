Pete Commarata, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pete Commarata, 76, of Youngstown, passed away suddenly Monday evening, February 10, 2020.

Pete will always be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His sense of humor, kindness, generosity and ability to tell great stories and jokes will live on in the hearts of all that knew him.

He was born October 18, 1943 in Wellsville, Ohio the son of Anthony “Tony” and Anna (Cilone) Commarata and moved to the Youngstown area in 1973.

Pete graduated from Wellsville High School and Wheeling Barber College. Upon graduation his passion and love of cutting hair began which has spanned for over 50 years. He worked out of his home where he made lasting relationships with all his customers and looked forward to all the time he had spent over the years with them and felt as they were part of his family.

Pete was truly family oriented and always made his family his top priority. He never missed any of his grandchildren’s events, he looked forward to spending time with them and he especially loved the Sunday dinners at his house where he made the best spaghetti sauce and meatballs.

He enjoyed fishing with his son, doing wood working and loved to listen and play music.

Pete leaves behind to hold onto his memories his beloved wife of over 51 years the former Margaret “Peggy” Rogers whom he married October 5, 1968 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, two children Lisa Edgell and Brian P. (Priscilla) Commarata both of Boardman, four grandchildren Brandon and Brittany Edgell and Lauren and Aiden Commarata and a brother Joseph (Rose) Commarata along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

There will be a prayer service held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 9:10 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Ave., Youngstown, with Father Leo Wehrlin, officiating.

Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

