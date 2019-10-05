Paula Rose Pratt, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula Rose Pratt, PhD., 74, of Baltimore, Maryland, formerly of Youngstown, passed away of complications from bile duct cancer on Friday, September 4, 2019.

She was born October 5, 1944, to Rose Kailing, a public school teacher and Elkins Pratt, a veteran of World War 1 (both deceased) in Paw Paw, Michigan.

Paula was the youngest of four sisters, preceded in death by her eldest sister, Maryanna Pratt, survived by Alice Herber of Punta Gorda, Florida and Grace Martinez of Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Paula is survived by her two daughters, Maureen ONeill, PhD. and Jennifer ONeill, both of Baltimore, Maryland, as well as her grandson, Hassan Aziz (age 14). She was divorced in 1998 from Daniel J ONeill, PhD, of Youngstown, Ohio.

Born and raised in Michigan, Dr. Pratt was a graduate of Nazareth College and the University of Michigan, with a PhD. from The Union Institute. Dr. Pratt’s research focus was the role of Irish women writers and poets, integrating the themes of Irish studies, feminism and the metaphor of translation.

Dr. Pratt recently retired from a tenured position in the humanities department of Coppin State University in 2017. She previously devoted more than a decade of teaching at Al Akhawayn University in Ifrane, Morocco, where she was a much-loved professor of English. Prior to these full-time positions, Dr. Pratt taught as an adjunct faculty member at several colleges and universities in Baltimore, MD, as well as Youngstown State University.

In Baltimore, Dr. Pratt was a member of the Living Water Inclusive Catholic Community.

Her friends, family and colleagues joined in celebrating her life in a memorial service that was held on Saturday, October 5, at 3:00 p.m., located at the Maryland State Boychoir Center for the Arts, 3400 Norman Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland.

Paula was an organ and tissue donor for medical research through the Anatomy Gifts Registry of Maryland. Gifts in Dr. Pratt’s honor can be made to one of the following: the Maryland State Boychoir Center for the Arts, 3400 Norman Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21213 or the Loving Arms Homeless Shelter, 1227 Etting Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21217.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

