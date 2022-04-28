POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Richard Bates or “Papa”, 73, of Poland, passed away suddenly at his residence on Saturday afternoon, April 23, 2022.

Paul was born December 24, 1948 in Warren, the oldest son of Clarence and Julia (Gayan) Bates and was a lifelong area resident.

Paul was a high school graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and college graduate of The Ohio State University, Paul would forever wear scarlet and grey – a true buckeye.

Paul’s education led him to a fast paced job as owner of Image Advertising not long after graduation but his most successful career would prove to be as an entrepreneur and innovator in the screens, windows and door business for over 38 years.

Paul married the love of his life, Sandi Lee (DePerro) Bates and together they would have two daughters, Candace Lee Bates and Ashley Lauren Bates. Paul and Sandi would travel to New England and create countless unforgettable memories in Cape Cod. He always enjoyed family trips and gatherings that brought everyone together celebrating with love, laughter and cheer.

Paul was also a sports enthusiast contributing as a coach and fan attending countless basketball, soccer and softball games throughout his lifetime.

Paul leaves behind his wife, Sandi Bates of 41 years; his two daughters, Candace Bates (Tara Jefferson) of Victoria, British Columbia and Ashley Bates of Dallas, Texas; his father, Clarence Bates of Warren; a brother, Carl Bates of Port St. Lucie, Florida; a sister, Paula McGee (Tom McGee) of Canton and the loves of his life, grandchildren, Kingston, Lincoln and London Bates, as well as his granddogs, Bennett and Lyle and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Paul is preceded in death by his mother, Julia Bates.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 11:00 – 11:55 a.m., with a memorial service held at 12:00 p.m., all at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

