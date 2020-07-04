Patrick Ryan Harbison, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick Ryan “Pat” Harbison, 38, of Youngstown, passed away unexpectantly early Monday morning, June 29, 2020 from natural causes.

Patrick will always be remembered and loved for his generosity, sense of humor and smile.

He was born February 25, 1982 in Youngstown, the son of Patrick Norman and Kim Marie (Wayland) Harbison and was a lifelong area resident.

Patrick was a graduate of Canfield High School in 2000 and was employed as a carpenter with various contractors throughout the area.

He was a member of the Carpenters Local 171.

Patrick had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and four wheelers, being outdoors and was a huge Ohio State Buckeyes fan. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family especially with his daughter Mariah. He had a huge heart and would help anyone at any time.

Patrick leaves behind to hold onto his memories, his beloved daughter Mariah Eileen Harbison, of Youngstown; his parents, Patrick Norman (Kim Marie) Harbison of Youngstown; a brother, Norman (Sara Jo) Harbison of Columbus; his nephew, A.J.; paternal grandfather, Norman E. Harbison of Poland; maternal grandfather, Dave (Patty) Wayland of Hubbard; maternal grandmother, Evelyn Jones of Austintown; the mother of his daughter, Melissa Collinsworth of Youngstown along with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.

Patrick was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Mary Eileen Harbison.

Patrick’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. They will be planning in the future to have a celebration of Patrick’s life at a later date which all will be welcome to attend.

There will be private services held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman with Father Kevin Peters as officiant.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Patrick’s name to 6024 Chidester Drive, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 6, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.