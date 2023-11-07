AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patty” Evans, 79, of Austintown, passed away the night of Sunday, November 5, 2023 at her residence after a courageous battle. She had been under the care of hospice and her loving and devoted husband and family were blessed to be at her side.

Patricia was born in Salem, Ohio on May 18, 1944 the daughter to the late Paul and Pauline (Sox) White and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from North Lima High School and worked for many years at First Federal of Youngstown as a Bond Clerk. She was a homemaker, loving sister, aunt, wife, mother, and “Grammy”.

Patty was a parishioner at St. Christine Church and volunteered at their school. She was a devoted and loyal friend. She enjoyed water aerobics at the Ursuline Mother House, traveling with her family, spending time with friends, craft shows, watching sports, especially the Cleveland Guardians, and being with her three granddaughters, the loves of her life. She was a lover of animals especially her three grand dogs and cat. She loved to shop and her smile and laugh were contagious.

She was not only doting to her family, but to those entire she loved and cared about. She cared for others deeply and wanted to always be remembered for the love she had for her family and friends.

Patty leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her husband of over 50 years, Robert W. Evans, whom she married on April 7, 1973 at Saint Rose Church in Girard; a daughter, Amy Keevey (Aaron); a son, William R. Evans (Jen); three granddaughters, Alyssa and Mya Evans and Ava Keevey; a sister in law, Mary Beth Evans; a sister, Carolynn Shambach; two brothers, Robert (Allyson) and Michael (Jan) White; three nephews, Trent Rapp, Rob (Amy) White, and Kevin (Sara) White; three great nephews, Brady, Riley, and Weston White; and a great niece, Gracey White along with many friends.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by a nephew, Randy Rapp.

Everyone is invited to attend a Funeral Mass for Patty on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Christine Church 3165 S Schenley Ave., Youngstown with Father John Jerek as celebrant. Please meet directly at the church.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Patricia’s family requested that material contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Patty’s family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.