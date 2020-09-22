Patricia L. Caldrone, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patty” L. Caldrone passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Patty was born December 13, 1943, daughter of the late Albert and Carmel (Carol) Dinard Caldrone.

She was a graduate of South High School (1961) and Youngstown State University (YSU), with a Bachelor of Science (1965) and Master’s Degree (1978) in Education.

Patty retired from the Youngstown City School District after 30-plus years of dedicated service.

Patty belonged to numerous organizations. She was a member of the South High School Reunion Committee, Ohio Retired Teachers Association and Catholic Collegiate Association. She was also a YSU Alumni Life Member and served on the YSU Alumni Board of Directors.

She volunteered on the YSU Heritage Award Committee Phone-A-Thon Campaign, Relay for Life and multiple American Heart Association Celebrity Waiter Events. Patty also helped to organize the Albert D. Caldrone Memorial Scholarship Fund at YSU for future musicians.

Her greatest work and calling was to help others afflicted with blood cancer. She was a 23-year survivor of Acute Myelogenous Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndrome. She was responsible for organizing two bone marrow drives; the initial event being the first ever bone marrow drive in the Mahoning Valley to join the National and International Bone Marrow Registry. Serving as a Navigator of Leukemia for the American Cancer Society, Patty shared her story, her perseverance to overcome her illness and also provided words of encouragement. She was an inspiration to all.

Patty was a life member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and recently St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church. Her faith played an important role in her life and was at the heart of everything she did.

Patty leaves behind her sister, Sally (husband, Thomas Mahan) of Palm Coast, Florida and many cousins, nieces, nephews and Godchildren.

She was able to overcome her challenges through the support of her family and friends, especially her fiancé, E. Gregory Tierno; father, Albert Caldrone; cousin, Anna Marie Campana and friend, Judy White.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, Leonard Kohl and her fiancé, E. Gregory Tierno and most recently, her brother, Albert S. Caldrone.

Patty wishes to thank her bone marrow donor Dr. David Rosenbaum of Massachusetts for giving her the gift of life. She would also like to thank Dr. Linda Burns of Minnesota and Dr. Sudershan Garg of the Blood and Cancer Center.

Patty will be remembered fondly for her kind heart, positive attitude, sense of humor and her love of gathering and spending time with family and friends.

Everyone is invited to the Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 77 East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing (6 Feet Rule) and proper health protocols. As mandated by the Governor, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Patty.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Austintown.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the Albert D. Caldrone Scholarship Fund at the Youngstown State University Foundation, 655 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44502.

Friends and family may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and to send condolences to Patty’s family.

