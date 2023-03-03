YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia J. “Pattie” Rodriguez, 64, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, February 28, 2023 with her loving family by her side.

Pattie was born on September 21, 1958 in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Mary Jane (Cardon) Farris and was a lifelong area resident.

Pattie was a 1976 graduate of Boardman High School and was a longtime member of St. Maron Maronite Church.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Pattie was employed for over 20 years in the bakery department at Sparkle Market, on Mahoning Ave.

Her family was always her top priority. She loved spending time and socializing with them along with cooking and baking them all kinds of delicious meals. Her happiest times were at family dinners and the holidays having everyone together. Pattie also loved being outdoors and enjoyed watching her favorite soap operas and Hallmark movies on the TV.

Her husband of over 27 years, Kory Rodriguez, Sr. whom she married December 5, 1986 died January 15, 2013.

Pattie leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her children Jena (Jason) Smith, Kory Jr. (Lauren) Rodriguez, Jay (Jessica) Rodriguez and Gino Rodriguez, her four step children Anna Lawson, Kasina Flowers, Mariah (Adam) Flowers, Kory (Jessica) Flowers, 24 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a brother James Farris and a sister Rose (Michael) DiFabio and her bonus children Brittanee, Julina, Antoinette along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Pattie was preceded in death by a granddaughter Analia Rodriguez and her sister Linda Jean Farris.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Patti on Sunday, March 5, 2023 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman, where Prayers of Incense Prayer Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. with Father Tony Massad as celebrant.

On behalf of Pattie’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation her home healthcare aid and friend Tasha Escobar along with the entire staff of St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown and its MICU Unit and especially her nurse Amber for all the excellent care and compassion shown to Pattie throughout this difficult time.

