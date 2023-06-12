POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Elizabeth “Patti” (Holzschuh) Bartoli, 82, of Poland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 10, 2023 morning in her sleep.

She was born on June 2, 1941 in Youngstown, the daughter of Frank and Catherine (Hoza) Holzschuh and was a lifelong area resident.

Patti was a 1959 graduate of Ursuline High School then entered the work force as an operator with Ohio Bell.

Patti met the love of her life Robert F. Bartoli they were married at Sacred Heart Church on January 18, 1964. They were the perfect couple and celebrated of 53 years of wonderful marriage until his passing on November 22, 2017.

Patti became a proud homemaker after having their daughter Karen and worked alongside her husband for many years. She lived a full life and was extremely devoted as a wife and mother to her husband and daughter. In later years Patti was employed as a bookkeeper for St. Charles Borromeo Church and St. Columbia Cathedral.

Patti was an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Church where she was a member of the Resurrection choir and a Eucharistic minister.

Patti leaves behind to hold onto to her precious memories her beloved daughter Karen (Patrick) Gulling of Poland, her three grandchildren Justin, Brittany and Kimberly Gulling whom were the apple of her eye and her brother Richard Holzschuh along with many cousins and friends.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, June14, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home 4221 Market St., Boardman.

There will be additional viewing on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Dr., Boardman, where a Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. Msgr. John Zuraw J.C.L., V.G. as celebrant.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Patti’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia Elizabeth “Patti” (Holzschuh) Bartoli, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.