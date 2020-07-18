Patricia Ann Gentilcore, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Gentilcore, 67, of Hubbard, passed away suddenly Wednesday evening, July 15, 2020, from an apparent heart attack. .​

Patricia will always be remembered and loved for her generosity, enthusiasm and outgoing personality.​

She was born October 28, 1952, in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael R. and Mary V. (Giannotti) Gentilcore and was a lifelong area resident.​

Patricia was a 1970 graduate of Hubbard High School and a member of Pleasant Valley Church.

Patricia retired after working for over 30 years with Delphi Packard Electric in the Engineering Department creating harnesses for vehicles.​

Patricia had many passions throughout her life. She was always so full of energy and loved trying new things before moving onto to try something else. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, cycling, creating scrapbooks with her niece Michelle and friends and was an avid sports fan. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her two great-nephews, Mickey and Max and being active in their lives where she never missed any of their activities.​

Patricia leaves behind to hold in their memories, her sister, Darlene (Russell) Cornman of Boardman; a nephew, Craig (Carla) Cornman of Boardman; a niece, Michelle (Chris) Moriarty of Howland; two great-nephews, Mickey and Max Moriarty; her lifelong best friend, Helene Macek Jordan and her godson, Jayson Jordan; along with loving aunts, cousins and a host of friends.​

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents.

Patricia’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

There will be private services held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman with Pastor Jerry Hunt as officiant.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Patricia’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.

