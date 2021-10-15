Patricia Ann Antonucci, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Antonucci, 70, of Youngstown, passed away at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth in Youngstown on Sunday, October 10, 2021 after battling COVID-19.



Born on December 18, 1950 in Youngstown, Patricia was the beloved daughter of the late John, Sr. and Veronica (Smith) Antonucci.



Patricia was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

She was a longtime member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church.





Patricia was a lifelong resident of Youngstown and held various jobs in the area, however, she especially took pride in her job at Mr. Anthony’s as a server.



Patricia will be remembered for her love of family and friends and for faithfully going to church every Saturday.



Patricia leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her brothers and sisters, Robert Antonucci of Lowellville, Joseph Antonucci of Youngstown, Theresa Leone of Struthers, Richard (Jennifer) Antonucci of Boardman and Thomas “Nuch” Antonucci of Struthers, along with several nieces and nephews, especially Tia Leone, with whom she held a special bond.



Although she did not have any grandchildren, she deeply loved and cared for her great-nieces and nephews, Alicia and Isaiah Leone, Anthony Kuhn, Olivia and Audrey Kempe and Laila Tiller, as though they were her own.



Besides her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her daughter, Candy, as well as her sister, Mary Catherine and brother, John.



Patricia’s family gathered for a private Mass of Christian Burial, presided by Msgr. Peter Polando, on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown on a sunny day, which was one of her favorite things and the family was able to feel her warmth and love shining down on them as she was laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.



Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.





