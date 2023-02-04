GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pasqualina C. Montana, 92, of Girard, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023.

She was born on March 6, 1930 to Carmine and Catherine (Guerriero) Cassese, who immigrated from Mugnano del Cardinale in the province of Avellino, Italy. She had a remarkable life story. She was a first-generation Italian American, born and raised at 410 N Walnut Street in Youngstown’s Smoky Hollow.

She married the love of her life, Carmine V. Montana, on April 28, 1949 by Fr. James Malone, who later became the Bishop of the Diocese of Youngstown. Together they shared over 60 years of an incredible marriage and had four children together, Anthony, Catherine, Carmine and Patrick.

They were the proud owners of The Vapors Lounge on Belmont Avenue.

She was previously a member of Saint Rose Church in Girard and returned to the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Youngstown, where she received her baptism. While attending St. Rose she was a Eucharistic minister, led the rosary before daily mass and started the St. Anthony Novena.

Pasqualina was a gracious and humble person. She also spent many years volunteering at Saint Elizabeth’s and North Side Hospitals with her husband and granddaughter, accumulating over 10,000 hours of service. Pasqualina was one of the founding members and president of the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, where she was instrumental in starting various fundraisers and festivals where Carmine was the guest bartender with his famous whiskey sours. Pasqualina’s strength will always be an inspiration, beating cancer twice and fighting pancreatic cancer for over a year before her passing. Pasqualina and Carmine enjoyed many years of traveling all over the world together, which she later continued with her daughter Catherine, son-in-law Jim and granddaughter Patsy Maxim. Recently, Pasqualina, Catherine and Patsy were able to return home to Mugnano del Carindale to visit their family. Pasqualina also enjoyed countless Sunday trips to visit Patsy in Pittsburgh and Angelo (Rositsa) Maxim and their children, Carmine and Christian, in Toledo.

Among others, preceding her in death are her husband, Carmine; her brothers, Frank and Joseph Cassese and sister, Rose Marie Mondora.

Her family would like to thank Dr. John Rhee and the entire caring staff at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and UPMC Shadyside, who gave Pasqualina and her family encouragement and strength for over a year. They would also like to thank Chelsey Santucci for his many years of friendship and compassion during this time.

There was a private Mass of Christian Burial held on Sunday, January 30, 2023 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica.

Entombment took place between her husband and sister at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pasqualina’s memory to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center for pancreatic cancer research or to the Justin Leo Scholarship. Donations to Hillman can be made online at www.hillman.upmc.com/difference/supporting/make-a-gift/how-to-donate or by mail to Development UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 and Donations for the Justin Leo Scholarship may be mailed to 511 Wellman Avenue, Girard, OH 4420.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Pasqualina’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 6 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.